Luzerne County sells surplus vehicles

August 30, 2020 Jennifer Andes Local, News
By Jennifer Learn-Andes
Luzerne County Courthouse

Luzerne County generated $13,255 in a recent silent auction, according to county Purchasing Director Mark Zulkoski.

The county sold all six vehicles and two trailers that were up for grabs, he said. The newest vehicle was a 2005 Chevrolet sedan with about 95,000 miles.

The only unsold item was an orange 2001 Woods 9204RD mower deck with a starting bid of $2,000. However, Zulkoski said the county is negotiating a final price with a prospective buyer who was interested.

Audit

In a virtual meeting last week, council’s Budget, Finance and Audit Committee narrowed down its recommendation for the next county auditor.

The committee received seven proposals and had publicly interviewed four. Based on those interviews, the four-person committee was tied on which company should be recommended to the full council.

Council members Tim McGinley and Kendra Radle selected Baker Tilly Virchow Krause LLP. The top choice of Council members Linda McClosky Houck and Walter Griffith was Boyer & Ritter LLC.

Facing a tie, the committee decided it would present both options to the full council for its consideration at the Sept. 8 work session.

Under the county’s home rule charter, the county must change auditors at least every four years, and this is the fourth year for CliftonLarsonAllen.

Commission meeting

The County Cares Commission will hold its second meeting virtually at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Among the agenda topics: a discussion about Pennsylvania CareerLink’s REAL Reentry Program, which helps adults 18 to 24 involved in the criminal justice system overcome employment barriers and avoid recidivism.

The commission also will discuss food and clothing drives and hear presentations about the county’s drug treatment court and the All One Recovery Institute at Luzerne County Community College.

Proposed by county Councilman Matthew Vough, the commission focuses on drug and alcohol abuse and recovery and homelessness.

Instructions on attending are posted on council’s authorities/boards/commissions online meetings link at www.luzernecounty.org.

Election Board

The county Election Board will meet virtually at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, with directions on attending posted through the same county website link above.

Treatment court

County court officials recently celebrated the graduation of 15 clients from its treatment court, according to a release from treatment court Coordinator Danielle T. Goldowski.

Created in 2006, the court is for adults charged with non-violent criminal offenses linked to drug or alcohol addiction. To avoid jail time, participants must spend a year or more proving they can stay drug-free, complete intense drug treatment and become responsible citizens. Charges are dismissed upon graduation.

Due to coronavirus prevention protocols, the court held multiple smaller ceremonies for the 15 graduates instead of the usual large one in the courthouse rotunda, the release said.

County Court of Common Pleas Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. oversees the court.

Each graduate received a framed certificate, graduation pin and small gift card to acknowledge their achievement, Goldowski said.

Flower Tent

Council approved the Flower Tent’s temporary use of parking lot space at the Wyoming Valley Airport in Forty Fort.

The business will pay the county $2,500, or $44.64 per day, to lease the space from Sept. 10 through Nov. 4.

