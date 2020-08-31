Greater Nanticoke Area, LCCC closed due to water main break

NANTICOKE — Greater Nanticoke Area School District and Luzerne County Community College have closed Monday due to a water main break.

Pennsylvania American Water said an 18-inch water main on Broadway Street ruptured.

Due to the break, a boil water advisory has been issued for customers in Nanticoke, Newport Township and the Dundee section of Hanover Township.

Water tankers have been placed at Opplinger Towers, 270 E. Main St., Nanticoke Towers, 100 Nanticoke St. Park Towers, 2 E. Green St., Birchwood Nursing Home, 255 Middle Rd., Nanticoke Fire Department Headquarters, 2 E. Ridge St., and Honey Pot Fire Department, 13 Honey Pot St.

Crews are at the scene and making repairs.

Due to the water disruption, tanker trucks from Hazle Township Fire/Rescue, Wright Township Fire Department and Mount Zion Fire Department have been placed at Nanticoke City Fire Department Headquarters and Station 4 in the Hanover Section of Nanticoke.