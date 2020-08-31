Attempted homicide arrest warrant issued in Plymouth shooting

PLYMOUTH — Borough police obtained an arrest warrant charging Wayne C. White Jr., 48, with criminal attempt to commit homicide in last week’s shooting.
Police said a man was found with a gunshot wound at a residence on Jeanette Street on Thursday. Police believe the victim was shot while sitting inside a vehicle nearby on Ferry Street.
District Judge Donald Whittaker in Nanticoke signed an arrest warrant charging White with the attempted homicide charge including two counts of aggravated assault and a single count of recklessly endangering another person.
Court records say White was released from the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on June 4 when he posted $5,000 bail related to charges of robbery and aggravated assault filed by Wilkes-Barre police.
Wilkes-Barre police alleged White stabbed Wayne Thiede in the area of Dana and Grove streets on Dec. 30, 2018.
Thiede told city detectives he visited a friend and cashed a winning lottery ticket at a store. While walking from the store, Thiede claimed he was confronted White who also visited the friend, according to court records.
Thiede told detectives White demanded his winnings and said, “Yo, how much did you really win?” court records say.
During a struggle, White allegedly stabbed Thiede in the chest, abdomen, back, leg and buttocks.
Detectives recovered a Nike hat at the scene of the stabbing that later matched a picture of White wearing the hat posted on Facebook, court records say.
White, also known by the aliases Wayne Mac, Frank White and Dwayne White, is known to stay in Wilkes-Barre and Philadelphia.