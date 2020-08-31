Pittston police investigating off-duty officer slashing tires

August 31, 2020 Edward Lewis Blotter, Local, News
By Ed Lewis [email protected]

PITTSTON — An off-duty Pittston police officer is under investigation to determine if he is the man in a cell phone video puncturing tires on Main Street late Saturday night.

Mayor Michael Lombardo confirmed there is an active investigation and the Luzerne County district attorney’s office has been contacted.

Lombardo said the cell phone video shows a man wearing shorts and a shirt stabbing at tires on four to five vehicles.

“No charges have been filed but there will be charges filed,” Lombardo said, noting he has informed city council members.

Due to the ongoing investigation, the name of the officer has not been released.