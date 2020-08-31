Ice cream flavor honors Tiz the Law ahead of Derby

August 31, 2020

Stewart’s Shops releases limited-edition variety named for horse with NEPA ties

By Kevin Carroll
Tiz the Law (8), with jockey Manny Franco up, approaches the finish line on his way to win the152nd running of the Belmont Stakes horse race on June 20, 2020, in Elmont, N.Y. AP file photo

A racehorse with local ties is headed to Churchill Downs in Kentucky this weekend to race in the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby.

But before making his run for glory on the track, the horse will be recognized in a different way: his own ice-cream flavor.

Stewart’s Shops, a convenience store chain with over 300 locations primarily based in upstate New York and Vermont, announced on Friday that their newest ice cream flavor, available for a limited time only, would be named after Tiz the Law ahead of his run in Saturday’s Derby.

Tiz the Law has a number of big wins this year, including at the Florida Derby in March. One of the horse’s owners was former Wilkes-Barre Township solicitor Bruce Phillips, who died last October at the age of 62.

Phillips’ wife Margaret, told the Times Leader back in April that “On a beautiful Saturday night — May 17, 2003 — the running of the Preakness, the second leg of the Triple Crown, a wonderful friendship developed between two men — Bruce Phillips and Jack Knowlton.”

Knowlton was the co-owner of Sackatoga Stable and most notably co-owned Funny Cide, the horse that won the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes in 2003.

Phillips invited a number of local investors to join the ownership group: Harry Salavantis, Shavertown; Thomas Blewitt, Moscow; Robert Dompkosky, Wyoming; Dave Dompkosky, Mountaintop; Diane Welch, Wayne; and James and Melania Serfass, Harvey’s Lake.

Sackatoga Stable is located in Saratoga Springs, New York, the same city that houses the Stewart’s Shops headquarters.

“To celebrate our hometown hero, we’ve bestowed him with Stewart’s highest honor, a dedicated ice cream flavor,” reads the statement posted to the Stewart’s website.

The flavor will be available starting today and running through Oct. 4 — the day after the Preakness Stakes which, in a year turned upside-down by the COVID-19 pandemic, will be the final race in the run for the Triple Crown. Tiz the Law won the first leg of the Crown, the Belmont Stakes, on June 20.

The new flavor, designed to reflect Tiz the Law’s coloring, is described as “a chocolate ice cream base with baked brownie and cheesecake pieces.”