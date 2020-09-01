🔊 Listen to this

The potential sale of Luzerne County’s former juvenile detention center near the prison in Wilkes-Barre is once again under consideration.

County Councilwoman LeeAnn McDermott said the council Real Estate Committee she chairs is reviewing the last appraisal on the property completed in 2017 and will be visiting the property to assess its condition before discussing options.

It’s a topic that’s been debated on and off since the county stopped sending youths to the property in 2002, with possibilities including demolition, remodeling for county reuse, indefinite mothballing or a sale.

Constructed as a women’s prison in 1937, the three-story brick former juvenile detention center overlooking the Water Street prison was valued at $133,000 by an appraiser in 2017.

The county’s last movement on the property was three years ago, when it spent $78,000 to remove asbestos and bird droppings and board it up.

County officials proceeded with environmental abatement because that work would be necessary before the structure could be demolished or mothballed and would make the building more marketable if the county opts to seek buyers. The appraisal factored in completion of the abatement.

A council majority had voted in 2016 to reject local businessman Jim Casey’s offer to buy the building for $20,000 to create a long-term residential program for women recovering from substance use disorder, in part due to concerns prison officials raised about rocks and balls — some packed with narcotics or tobacco — that had been thrown from the detention property to the prison yard below at times.

During a recent meeting, Councilman Walter Griffith expressed support for the real estate committee’s plans to revisit the property, saying a sale could “get it off the backs of the taxpayers.”

In another real estate matter, the county administration plans to hold a public auction of some unused, county-owned property at the end of October, according to discussions at the recent committee meeting.

It’s still unclear if the auction will be held in-person or online, officials said.

The administration came up with a list of approximately 56 mostly undeveloped properties that can be auctioned pending a determination on their fair market value minimum bids.

Once outside appraisals are completed, the committee plans to review them with the assessor’s office and present minimum bid recommendations to the full council for its consideration and approval.

Further legal steps are needed to bring more than 100 other unused county-owned properties to sale because those acquisitions date back decades and are missing deeds or have deeds that also contain the names of other past owners, officials have said.

The county also owns 407 acres in Butler Township that could be sold for residential development or another use, but some county officials had argued that land should be kept green.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.