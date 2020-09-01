First Luzerne County tax auction of 2020 set for arena

September 1, 2020 Jennifer Andes News
By Jennifer Learn-Andes [email protected]
Luzerne County’s September back-tax auction will be held at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre Township, seen here in a file photo. Times Leader file photo

Luzerne County’s September back-tax auction will be held at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre Township, seen here in a file photo.

Times Leader file photo

Luzerne County will hold its first back-tax auction since last year at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre Township Sept. 24.

Both the April and August tax sales had been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sean Shamany, a representative of county tax-claim operator Elite Revenue Solutions LLC, said he worked with county Manager C. David Pedri to secure the larger arena site and develop other safety protocols allowing the September auction to proceed.

Before the pandemic, the auctions were held at the King’s College auxiliary gym in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

Shamany said other neighboring counties are holding auctions this month, and the new location will ensure bidders are spaced out.

“We have to think outside the box,” Shamany said.

Under the new rules for the Sept. 24 auction, all attendees must wear a mask covering their mouth and nose at all times and remain six feet away from anyone not in their household.

Due to limited resources and space, only registered bidders will be permitted to attend the auction.

Those failing to adhere to the policies will be asked to leave, the rules say.

The auction, which starts at 10 a.m., is a first-stage “upset” sale, which means buyers must pay all back real estate taxes and accept responsibility for any outstanding mortgages and liens.

Properties become eligible for auction if taxes have gone unpaid for two years. That means the properties up for grabs Sept. 24 carry delinquencies dating back to at least 2018.

To prevent auctioning of their properties, owners can pay the portion of taxes dating back two or more years, file for bankruptcy, convince a judge that temporary removal from the list is warranted or enter into a repayment plan.

Repayment agreements require at least 25 percent of the total delinquent amount down with the remainder of the debt paid off within a year. The law also forbids new payment plans within three years if owners defaulted on prior agreements.

While a list of all eligible properties must be publicly advertised to comply with the law, the final auction roster will continue to shrink leading up to the sale, Shamany said.

More than 3,800 parcels were headed to the auction in June, but it was reduced to 2,255 by mid-August as property owners paid, he said. As of Monday, there were 1,830 parcels still in the sale, he said.

Based on past experience, Shamany expects approximately 100 bidders on Sept. 24. First-stage auctions are not as popular because other debts are attached, he said.

“If bidders don’t do their due diligence and research, they could inherit a mortgage or large lien. This auction takes a more educated and prepared bidder,” he said.

Properties that don’t sell at the September auction advance to a more popular free-and-clear sale in 2021, when all liens and delinquent taxes are forgiven unless bidding competition drives up the purchase price to cover some or all of that debt.

Because this year’s main Aug. 13 free-and-clear auction was not held, those properties will be added to a special auction held Nov. 5. It’s not unusual for such final-stage “judicial” sales to attract 200 or more bidders.

Information on the auctions, including instructions on bidding and accessing the latest bid lists, is available at luzernecountytaxclaim.com.