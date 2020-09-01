Battle for Luzerne County continues Tuesday with Pence visit to Exeter

WILKES-BARRE — The battle for Luzerne County and Northeastern Pennsylvania continues today when Vice President Mike Pence visits Kuharchik Construction Co. in Exeter.
Just 11 days ago, President Donald Trump was in Old Forge at Mariotti Building Supplies for a rally.
Trump’s Democratic opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, has yet to make an appearance in Luzerne County, Biden did make a stop in Lackawanna County on July 9 at McGregor Industries in Dunmore.
But if history is any indicator, in 2016, Luzerne County delivered for Trump.
According to election results from the 2016 race between Trump and Democratic challenger Hillary Clinton, the Republican tallied 78,688 votes to Clinton’s 52,451 — a difference of 26,237.
That margin in the heavily Democratic Luzerne County propelled Trump to a narrow margin of victory in Pennsylvania — 2,979,733 for Trump to 2,926,441 for Clinton — a margin of 44,292.
That gave Trump Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes and many political experts say, it won him the White House.
By comparison, in 2012, President Barack Obama, a Democrat, won Luzerne County over Republican Mitt Romney, 64,307 to 58,325, a difference of 5,982.
Party chairs comment
Justin Behrens, Chair of the Luzerne County Republican Party, and Kathy Bozinski, Chair of the Democratic Party in the county, each offered comments on Pence’s visit.
“We saw in the conventions two different directions,” Behrens said. “The Democratic Party believes we live in a deprived nation. The Republican Party showed that we are the land of the promise, opportunity, heroes, and greatness.”
Behrens said when Trump was in town, he spoke of his direction for the nation and now Pence is expected to follow that up.
”There is no doubt that Luzerne County and the NEPA area ares vital in this election again,” Behrens said. “I am proud to say that Luzerne County each day is narrowing the gap between Republican and Democrat. The Democratic Party used to represent the working class and no longer does.
”They tend to push people out of their party. The Republican Party is a tent accepting everyone into the party. The Republican Party represents the working class and Luzerne County values.”
Bozinski said there are families and workers all across Luzerne County who are suffering as the result of the Trump Administration’s ineffective leadership on COVID-19.
“Mike Pence and Donald Trump don’t know the first thing about what those families and workers are going through right now,” Bozinski said. “If they did, they’d be working to address the economic crisis and historic recession, not out hosting political rallies for their re-election. We deserve better.”
State Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre, said Pennsylvanians already know that the Trump-Pence White House isn’t a place where the contributions of the working and middle class are valued and respected.
“In addition to a poorly managed pandemic, workers across the Commonwealth are pushing past incredible challenges because of this administration’s thousands of falsehoods and broken promises,” Pashinski said. “Trump’s trade war, his inability to stand up to China, and constant attacks on unions have left us behind. Enough with the lip service — families and workers in northeastern Pennsylvania need leadership they can rely on.”
State Dems statement
The Pennsylvania Democratic Party issued the following statement in response to the announcement that Vice President Pence plans to visit to the commonwealth on Tuesday:
“Just like this past week’s Republican Convention that did nothing but highlight the crisis facing our economy, Pence’s rally on Tuesday will do nothing to help the workers who’ve been crushed by the Trump administration’s reckless trade war and failure to stand up to China,” said Pennsylvania Democratic Party spokesman Andres Anzola.
Pennsylvania Democratic Party Chair Nancy Patton Mills added, “Mike Pence’s photo-op will do little to help the struggling workers who’ve been hard hit by the Trump administration’s reckless trade war, relentless attacks on unions, and inability to stand up to China. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, Pennsylvanians were feeling the pain of Trump’s disastrous economic policies that consistently put the wealthy and well connected before everyday workers. Families and workers in northeastern Pennsylvania deserve better.”
Pence event
Vice President Pence will travel to Exeter on Tuesday to advocate for President Donald J. Trump’s pro-growth, pro-jobs agenda.
“While Joe Biden and Kamala Harris lay out an agenda that would hurt the economy through their embrace of high taxes, burdensome regulations, and bad trade deals, President Trump and Vice President Pence continue to put American workers first,” a campaign news release stated.
Pence will be at Kuharchik Construction, Inc., 420 Schooley Ave, Exeter, at 2:30 p.m. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. and will close at 2 p.m.
Pence’s visit comes a week and a half after President Donald Trump campaigned in Old Forge at Mariotti Building Products. At that rally, Trump vowed he would return to Pennsylvania during the campaign.
In Old Forge recently, Trump was greeted by thousands of supporters who lined the motorcade route from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport to Mariotti Building Products.
