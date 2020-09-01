Hanover Area rescinds decision; school will have fall sports and extracurricular activities

By John Erzar [email protected]
Hanover Area’s Joe Curcio breaks loose on a run last season against Lake-Lehman. Fall sports are back on for the Hawkeyes after the school board rescinded a vote not to play. Times Leader file photo

The Hanover Area school board voted 5-1 on Monday afternoon to rescind a previous vote to cancel fall sports and extracurricular activities due to COVID-19 concerns. Team can resume practice as soon as possible.

Voting to allow fall sports and extracurricular activities were John Mahle, Stacy Bleich, Frank Ciavarella, Paul Holmgren and Richard Stevens. Bleich changed her vote from Thursday. Joyce Potsko voted against having fall sports and extracurricular activities on Thursday and voted against rescinding the decision.

Three board members who voted to cancel fall sports on Thursday didn’t attend Monday’s Zoom meeting — Vic Kopko, Michael Mazur and Matthew Redick.

The school board voted 5-3 on Thursday to cancel all fall sports and extracurricular activities, joining Carbondale Area as the only other school district in District 2 to do so.

Ciavarella was missing from Thursday’s meeting and was the most emphatic about bring back fall sports.

“The reason I’m voting yes is because the PIAA is allowing it, the Wyoming Valley Conference is allowing it,” Ciavarella said. “We’re allowing students to go to college courses and vo-tech. So my vote is yes and go Hawks.”

A rally in support of fall sports was scheduled for Sunday, but canceled after the school board announced it would vote on Monday to rescind the shutdown order.

The school board listened to student-athletes from all sports and some parents prior to making the vote to return fall sports.

Cross country senior Stephen Rowley said he has worked tirelessly after a concussion to rebuild his stamina in hopes to returning to the PIAA Class 2A state meet.

“In late January of this year, I received a concussion which lasted for several months,” Rowley told the board members. “Once I was cleared in May, I immediately began to train my body back to a point it was at. In the beginning, I could hardly run a mile, but now I’ve reached a point where I’m running at least five miles a day for six days a week.

“I’ve worked so hard in order to go back to states, which I qualified for last year, and would love to do again for my senior year.”

Senior football player Seth Strouse said the only complete season he had on the varsity level was as a freshman. An elbow injury sidelined him as a sophomore and a knee injury did the same as a junior.

“When I was informed of the vote I was losing my season, I felt nothing. I grew numb to losing seasons,” Strouse said. “However, my teammates have never been in this position and they were all devastated like I have been in the past.”

The other student-athletes as well as some parents talked about the importance of sports and how safety measure having been taking place at the practices.

The loss of practices will affect the football program the most. Football requires five days of heat acclimation followed by two weeks of practice before the first regular-season game. Hanover Area won’t be able to get those requirements in by the time the Wyoming Valley Conference football season begins on Sept. 11.

Another issue for football is the WVC already found three Lackawanna Conference teams to fill five of the eight gaps left when the school board initially canceled fall sports. Riverside was to replace Hanover Area on the schedule for the first three weeks. Holy Cross was the replacement in Week 7 and Lakeland in Week 8.

The WVC was pursuing opponents to fill the other three spots left vacant.

Hanover Area shut down voluntary workouts for a time this summer when someone in the athletic programs contracted COVID-19. Voluntary practices do not count toward the required number needed to start football on time.

Other new fall sports schedules were also released minus Hanover Area.

MMI Prep is the only WVC school to cancel some of its sports. MMI will not have boys soccer, girls tennis and girls volleyball but will participate in cross country and golf. The school doesn’t field teams in the other fall sports.

When the WVC boys soccer league was minus Hanover Area and MMI, it decided to move Tunkhannock from Division 1 to Division 2 to give teams nearly the same number of conference games. Now that Hanover Area is back, it remains uncertain if Tunkhannock will move back to Division 1 or stay in Division 2 to replace MMI and give all teams 12 conference games.

Abington Heights in the Lackawanna League cancelled all fall sports but cross country, girls tennis and golf.