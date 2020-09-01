Biden campaign issues statement on Pence visit

September 1, 2020 William O'Boyle Local, News
By Bill OBoyle [email protected]

WILKES-BARRE — The Biden Campaign early today issued a statement on Vice President Mike Pence’s Visit to Luzerne County.

Biden for President ​Deputy Campaign Manager and Communications Director Kate Bedingfield ​released the following statement:

“It’s deeply cynical that Mike Pence is choosing to brand this event as one for ‘workers,’ considering the Trump-Pence Administration has been one of the most anti-worker and anti-union administrations in modern history.

“Northeastern Pennsylvanians know that at every opportunity — from the 2017 tax bill to COVID-19 relief — the Trump-Pence White House has actively chosen to pad the pockets of wealthy Republican donors and rich CEOs while neglecting working Pennsylvanians.

“Pennsylvanians deserve a champion for working families as their President, and Scranton-native Joe Biden will be that President.”

Vice President Pence will be in Exeter this afternoon at Kuharchik Construction Co. on Schooley Avenue. The vice president is scheduled to speak at 2:30 p.m. to advocate for President Donald J. Trump’s pro-growth, pro-jobs agenda.

