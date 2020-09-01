Water main break repaired, customers advise to continue boil water in Nanticoke area

Classes cancelled at Greater Nanticoke Area, LCCC

By Ed Lewis [email protected]

NANTICOKE — Bernie Watkins of South Hanover Street said people take running water for granted.

Watkins was one of many people filling jugs with water at a water tanker in the Weis Market parking lot Tuesday morning.

“Having no water in your home, it’s tough,” Watkins said. “Especially flushing the toilet and taking a shower. When the water runs, no problem but you sure do miss it when it doesn’t come out of the faucet.”

For the second day in a row, classes were cancelled at Greater Nanticoke Area and Luzerne County Community College due to a water main break of an 18-inch line in Lower Broadway. The break was discovered early Monday morning.

Greater Nanticoke Area has also cancelled classes for Wednesday, according to a post on the district’s website.

Susan Turcmanovich, external affairs manager for Pennsylvania American Water, said Tuesday crews have repaired the broken water main overnight.

“At this time, we are restoring service to customers and flushing the system to eliminate discolored water. As a reminder, the boil water advisory remains in effect until further notice for customers in Nanticoke, Newport Township and the Dundee section of Hanover Township,” Turcmanovich stated in an email.

Many fire hydrants in the area were opened to flush the water lines.

Water tankers will remain in the Weis Market parking lot, Nanticoke City Fire Department Headquarters and Honey Pot Fire Department, Opplinger Towers, Nanticoke Towers, Park Towers and Birchwood Nursing Home.