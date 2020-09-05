Osterhout to Hold Annual Gala, With a Twist

September 5, 2020 Times Leader Local, News
By Maria Dibou [email protected]

WILKES-BARRE – This year has led many to desire charting a course for calmer waters — luckily, the Osterhout Free Library has recognized those desires and, in response, will be holding Summer’s End Seafest on Sept. 12.

Unlike previous years, the library’s annual event has been adapted due to pandemic concerns. Rather than the large gala-style event held yearly, the Summer’s End Seafest will be a take-away meal, with options ranging from lobster rolls to skewers. Additionally, parties of two or more will receive a six-pack from Susquehanna Brewing Company, as well as a pint of Blue Ribbon ice cream.

“Since we can’t have our normal in-person gala and auction, we’re going with a summer’s end seafest theme, since we are sailing in uncharted waters,” said Amber Loomis, director of development and community relations at the Osterhout.

Along with the Westmoreland Club, take-away dinners are also able to be picked up in Mountain Top and the Dallas area. While registration for the dinner ended Sept. 4, those still interested in taking part in the Summer’s End Seafest are able to participate in a virtual auction and raffle taking place from Sept. 10 throughout Sept. 12.

“We have tons and tons of items for all price points — gift cards to support local businesses in the community, bourbon and wine baskets, candle baskets,” Loomis explained. “One of my favorite items is an autographed copy of “The Book With No Pictures” by B.J. Novak from “The Office.”

Additionally, the Summer’s End Seafest will also honor the Osterhout Free Library’s Evergreen Honoraries, Dr. Thomas and Vanessa Botzman. All proceeds raised throughout the event will go directly to the library and aid in keeping products on hand and replenishing inventory.

“We do a lot of services for adults and children, as well as computer lab services for those relying heavily on our internet access. Parents have also been utilizing the library over the summer to keep the kiddos busy,” said Loomis. “The library is really vital to the community.”

More information can be found on the library website, osterhout.info, as well as through Amber Loomis at 570-823-0516 ext. 218 or [email protected]