Holy Redeemer cancels classes, athletics after positive COVID-19 test

September 7, 2020 Times Leader Local, News, Top Stories
By Kevin Carroll [email protected]
Holy Redeemer High School is seen on Monday afternoon. Principal Doreen Dougherty has announced that classes for this week have been canceled after an ‘individual in the Holy Redeemer school community’ tested positive for COVID-19. Kevin Carroll | Times Leader

Holy Redeemer High School is seen on Monday afternoon. Principal Doreen Dougherty has announced that classes for this week have been canceled after an ‘individual in the Holy Redeemer school community’ tested positive for COVID-19.

Kevin Carroll | Times Leader

KEY TAKEAWAYS

• Holy Redeemer says one individual who had been in the building tested positive for COVID-19.

• Staff and students who may have been exposed to the individual between Aug. 31 and Sept. 3 have been notified of the need to quarantine for 14 days.

• Classes have been canceled for this week, and will resume on a virtual basis on Sept. 14.

• All athletic activities including practices and games will be suspended for the next two weeks.

WILKES-BARRE — Classes at Holy Redeemer High School for this week have been canceled after an individual in the Holy Redeemer community tested positive for COVID-19 and the building will be shut for two weeks, according to a letter sent to parents by principal Doreen Dougherty.

In addition to classes being canceled, all athletic activities including practices and games will be suspended for the next two weeks.

“We were informed today that an individual involved in the Holy Redeemer school community has tested positive for COVID-19 and was physically present at the school,” Dougherty’s letter reads. “Out of an abundance of caution and keeping to our primary goal of the health and safety of our community, we are cancelling the anticipated schedule for the week of Sept. 7.”

The letter, sent to parents on Sunday, notes that faculty, staff and students who may have been exposed to the individual between Aug. 31 and Sept. 3 have been notified of the need to quarantine for 14 days.

Classes will resume on a virtual basis next Monday, Sept. 14, and will be conducted that way until the following Friday. After that weekend, a blend of in-person/online instruction is anticipated.

“Practices are expected to reconvene Monday, September 21st. Efforts are being made to reschedule any games that are impacted during this time period,” the letter said.

Chromebook distribution

Textbooks, resource materials and Chromebooks will be distributed at the school for freshmen and sophomores on Thursday, Sept. 10 and for juniors and seniors on Friday, Sept. 11.

Families picking up these materials are asked to enter through the faculty parking lot and drive around the back of the school to reach the student parking lot. The materials will be brought out to each car.

Dougherty’s letter also stressed that, while those who may have only come into contact with a potentially exposed individual (as opposed to coming in contact with the COVID-positive individual themselves) aren’t considered at an increased risk of exposure to COVID-19, all students, faculty and members of the Holy Redeemer community should remain vigilant and monitor for symptoms.

“The Pennsylvania Department of Health is suggesting that all individuals continuously monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and take body temperatures twice per day to monitor for any presence of fever,” the letter reads. “Should symptoms present, please contact your physician for medical care and contact Holy Redeemer with any updates.”