Carey Avenue Bridge reopen after fatal crash

September 8, 2020 Edward Lewis Blotter, Local, News

LARKSVILLE — One person died in a crash at Route 11 and the Carey Avenue Bridge late Monday night.

Authorities say the crash occurred at about 11:45 p.m. when the driver of a vehicle traveling across the bridge struck a utility pole and crashed into a concrete wall.

The Luzerne County Coroner’s Office has not released the driver’s identity.

The intersection has reopened after authorities investigated the crash.