Police: Man threatened woman with shotgun

September 8, 2020 Edward Lewis Blotter, Local, News

HANOVER TWP. — Township police say they arrested Jesse Garcia, 26, on charges of simple assault, terroristic threats and reckless endangerment after investigating a domestic disturbance on Hazle Street early Tuesday morning.

Police responded to a residence just after 2:30 a.m. when a woman claimed Garcia aimed a shotgun at her while making threats. Garcia fled the residence prior to officers arriving at the scene but was arrested a short time later when he was located in the area, police said.

Garcia was arraigned by District Judge David Barilla in Luzerne County Central Court and released on $1,000 unsecured bail.