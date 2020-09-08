WEST PITTSTON — Borough police arrested Robert James Hutchins, 18, after he allegedly interfered with officers executing a search warrant at his residence on Fremont Street.

Hutchins called officers vulgar names, used his body to block the doorway to his bedroom and taunted officers to fight him, according to court records.

Two officers had to hold Hutchins’ head after he allegedly made sounds he was going to spit saliva on them.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police Chief Michael Turner and several officers executed a search warrant at 214 Fremont St. on Saturday. The search warrant was served during an investigation of a reported sexual assault.

While officers were on the second floor, Hutchins refused to leave the residence and screamed, “(Expletive) shoot me (expletive),” the complaint says.

Hutchins stood in the doorway preventing officers from entering his bedroom and had to be pepper sprayed when he pulled away.

While attempting to walk Hutchins from his house to the police station across the street, Hutchins screamed vulgar names and taunted officers to fight him. Hutchins continued to pull away and made a sound that he was about to spit saliva at officers walking him, the complaint says.

Police in the complaint reported Hutchins is a known intravenous drug user and suffers from abscesses infections from drug use. Officers walking Hutchins pushed him against a police cruiser and held his head up to prevent him from spitting saliva, according to the complaint.

Hutchins was arraigned on two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of obstruction administration of justice and resisting arrest. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $50,000 bail.