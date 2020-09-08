Woman pleads guilty to spitting on election worker

September 8, 2020 Edward Lewis
By Ed Lewis [email protected]

PITTSTON — A Jenkins Township woman pleaded guilty to a summary offense of disorderly conduct for spitting saliva on an election worker in the June 2 primary election.

Glenys S. Karpavich, 68, entered the plea that was accepted by District Judge Alexandra Kokura Kravitz on Tuesday.

Prosecutors in return withdrew misdemeanor counts of simple assault and disorderly conduct against Karpavich.

Kokura Kravitz fined Karpavich $187.25.

Luzerne County Deputy Sheriff Joseph Coddington accused Karpavich of spitting on Jessica Vu after being told to wear a mask when she entered the polling location at Pittston Area High School.

Karpavich yelled about how the pandemic is a hoax and that COVID-10 is fake, according to the criminal complaint.

Karpavich asked Vu a question and in response, Vu said he was sorry but was not sure what Karpavich was asking. Karpavich began to scream at Vu and complained about “how uneducated the younger generation is,” the complaint says.

Vu asked a worker at another poll registration table to sign in Karpavich.

Karpavich continued to yell at Vu who instructed Karpavich to vote and leave.

Karpavich began to walk away but turned around, pulled down her mask and spat saliva at Vu, the complaint says.