Woman pleads guilty to spitting on election worker

KINGSTON — Police on Wednesday arrested a man from Allentown when he showed up in the area intending to meet who he believed was a 15-year-old girl for sex.

David A. Dannecker Jr., 37, of East Juniata Street, sent a series of sexually explicit text messages to a police detective acting undercover as a teen girl, according to court records.

Dannecker was arraigned by District Judge Donald Whittaker of Nanticoke on five counts of unlawful contact with a minor and one count of criminal use of communication facility. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $250,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

A detective while posing as a teen girl on a social media site received a message from “David” from Allentown on Aug. 2.

David was identified as Dannecker.

Dannecker wrote in his first message, “Hi,” and he was looking for “someone to chill with and see what happens,” the complaint says.

Phone numbers were exchanged between Dannecker and the detective resulting in communications between the two by text messages.

Dannecker was told he was messaging a 15-year-old girl and was asked if he was mad due to the age.

“I’m not mad I better not get in trouble,” Dannecker replied, the complaint says.

Dannecker allegedly asked if she could wear a swimsuit when he met her for the first time.

Police in the complaint wrote a few messages were sent on the social media site as Dannecker claimed he lost the phone number to exchange text messages.

After Dannecker was given the phone number again, police said he began texting sexually explicit messages and sexual positions he enjoyed, the complaint says.

Dannecker sent pictures of his face, called the girl “Babe,” asked if she “believed in love at first sight,” and wanted to “cuddle,” according to the complaint.

Police in the complaint said Dannecker asked the girl if she takes birth control.

Dannecker took a day off from work as a tow truck driver to meet her in Kingston when he was arrested.

During an interview with police, Dannecker allegedly admitted to having a sexually explicit conversation with who he believed was a 15-year-old girl and planned to have sex with the girl, the complaint says.