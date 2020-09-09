Hanover Area buys new security system with extensive tracking and temperature scanning

HANOVER TWP. — The Hanover Area School Board unanimously approved a three-year lease for a security system designed to track all people in and around a building in real time, detect weapons and gunfire, and do full body temperature scans to detect and trace people with fevers during the school day.

“This will make us one of the safest schools in Pennsylvania,” Superintendent Nathan Barrett said via email prior to the meeting.

The board approved the lease with Driftnet Security for the KnowWhere School Safety System at a cost of $19,020 per year. According to material from DriftNet provided by Barrett, the focus of the system is to let those who need the information know where others are through a combination of hardware and software.

The main hardware pieces are “KW-PODS” installed “throughout the entire campus, inside and outside, so there is total coverage of the property,” according to the company’s promotional material.

It’s touted as “the first of its kind to integrate indoor geospatial information with threat sensors and imaging to give schools the ability to know where students are on campus, identify threats early, respond immediately and provide actionable information to first responders in an emergency, all in real time.”

The software, dubbed “KW-CONTROL” can be used on all devices. Images in the material show both actual camera video of a hallway and detailed graphic depictions of a building, including floor plan. It also provides 2-way communication in every room and hallway, so if staff or students are trying to run to safety, they “know where to run and where to hide,” and first responders “know who to fight.”

The company claims the system can detect weapons, fights, vandalism, gunshots, type of weapon, fire before smoke is generated, water leaks and vaping. It scans ID or Driver’s license of a visitors, does a background check and can keep a list of pre-approved or restricted people, track a visitor as he or she moves through a school, detecting if the visitor ID tag is removed.

KnowWhere now includes a system that scans the whole body to detect a fever, doing “hundreds of temperature readings simultaneously” for “real-time continuous detection,” which the company says is more useful and less time consuming than temperature checks when people enter the building.

Pitching it as an aid in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the literature includes the statement that 83% to 99% “of people with COVID-19 present with fever,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Another advantage in the pandemic: The ability to track individuals can be used to insure maintenance of 6 feet of distance recommended to combat the virus. And it can be used to do some contact tracing for a person who develops a fever on the campus.

The system can also be integrated with lockdown protocols, both for intruder threats and to isolate someone with a fever, and with the communications system to contact first responders, who can also have access to the real-time information about locations of people.

A community meeting is being planned to show off the features.

