Lake-Lehman resumes school with no restriction on number of students in class

Lake-Lehman High School students sit distanced and masked in teacher Michael Novrocki’s class on the first day of school Tuesday
It turns out Lake-Lehman School District didn’t need an image of a face mask, just an image of the mascot, which comes with a full set of Personal Protective Equipment.
Lake-Lehman School District Superintendent James McGovern said things went fairly smoothly on the first day of school Tuesday despite the decision to let all students who wished to attend in person do so.
While students seemed to do a pretty good job of maintaining social distance at Lake Lehman Junior/Senior High School on the first day of school, the clear exception was dismissal time, when they started to congregate as usual in the hallways and while waiting to board a bus.
LEHMAN TWP. — Lake-Lehman School District may soon become the test center for how safe it is to bring most students back into the classroom full time amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The district opened Tuesday allowing any student who wants to attend in person classes to do so, rather than other area districts that either opted to start fully remote or in a hybrid system keeping half the students in class and half at home online.
“It’s gone pretty good,” Superintendent James McGovern said as the end of classes neared Tuesday. “There were some glitches, mostly in the live-streaming.”
One glitch was actually demonstrated as a reporter waited in the lobby of the high school to be escorted in. A parent with two young children met with a district official to address a problem: The computer her child had at home didn’t connect properly. She got some new equipment and went on her way.
All told, about 71% of students opted to return to the classroom. The remainder split evenly between those who decided to attend classes at home online live, and those who are learning through the district’s cyber academy, which offers asynchronous learning through a third party provider with some supervision from district teachers.
One of the biggest problems for the first day, McGovern said, was getting all the students learning live at home to adjust to a truncated schedule the first week. The district decided just last week to have half-days through Friday, with the high school dismissing at 12:15 p.m. and the elementary schools at 1 p.m. The change in schedule had apparently not gotten clearly to all students.
The district did have an advantage in offering remote learning and in keeping students separated in class: About five years ago it purchased enough laptop computers to give one to every student. Many area districts have struggled to get enough computers for all students amid high demand this fall.
Students in class as well as at home use the computers, to reduce the sharing of materials. Over the years, the one-to-one computer system has also proven to save money on paper and printer supplies, McGovern said.
McGovern said the district has been able to establish social distancing in most classrooms and situations thanks to the reduction students coming to school. the gym is being used for overflow at lunch — tables were set up a fair distance apart in it Tuesday, and other space is available for some classes if necessary.
Similarly, while a few additional vehicles were contracted for transportation, he said the district has been able to maintain reasonable separation of students on each bus. More parents opted to arrange their own transportation for their children this year, meaning fewer in each bus, but McGovern noted that can vary as parent needs arise to use district transportation.
And while it’s too early to be sure, first-day air tests show the district’s decision to put a Needlepoint Ionization air filter in every classroom seems to be making a difference. The devices promise to kill a wide range of molds and pathogens, including COVID-19. So far, McGovern said, “We’re getting really good readings.”
A quick tour of the school showed students generally keeping distance in the cafeteria, though not always six feet, and wearing masks. Staff could be seen cleaning tables and chairs either with wipes or with hand held electrostatic disinfectant sprayers almost as soon as students left the room.
Students similarly sat with desks spread apart and masks on in high school social studies teacher Michael Novrocki, instantly falling into usual patterns once they saw a camera pointed at them, brushing hair tame and re-positioning themselves, even the masks mean few would likely recognize them in newspaper photo.
The end of the truncated day did show one potential student habit that may need to be changed. As dismissal neared and students started heading for the exits, crowds grew quickly in the hallways on on sidewalk near the bus pick-up points. The masks stayed on, but the social distancing evaporated.
