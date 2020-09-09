French fries in the oven? Yes, and it works great

The ingredients, including the unconventional use of both a vegetable oil spray and regular vegetable oil. The America’s Test Kitchen chefs say the spray, applied to the baking sheet first, helps hold the three tablespoons of oil evenly in place during baking. Times Leader | Mark Guydish The strangest part of this recipe, a cornstarch mix (left, heated in a microwave briefly to thicken, then used to coat the potato “planks.” The coating is supposed to assure even browning. I worried about it affecting taste, but the finished fries were terrific. Note the rimmed baking sheet in the back, already coating with cooking spray and a little vegetable oil. Times Leader | Mark Guydish The potatoes after about 12 minutes in the oven, covered in foil. Don’t worry if they don’t all browned equally when you flip them, they’ll brown more when in the oven uncovered for the second phase of baking, and you can pull some out while leaving other in a bit longer if some are browner sooner than others. Times Leader | Mark Guydish MT pan fried some hamburgers we had in the freezer (I foolishly let the grill run out of gas without ever getting the back-up tank refilled). She also sliced a garden tomato, and fried a red pepper and onion as a side. We forgot to buy buns for the burger, thus the bread. Times Leader | Mark Guydish Mark Guydish Times Leader Test Kitchen

I loved mom’s French fries as a kid and into adulthood. She kept it simple, peeling the spuds and using one of those slicers akin to the old Play-Doh press: a chamber for the potato, a vertical blade at one end that could be changed for different size cuts, and an arm you pressed down to push tater through blade. Deep fry them golden brown in oil, drain on a paper towel, and salt. Voila!

I made them myself using a vintage “”Ronco Veg-O-Matic” my younger brother picked up in a flea market and gifted for Christmas. My only change from mom’s method was to leave peels on.

Mom did enough frying to store used oil in the fridge for a second session before it went rancid, but I didn’t fry enough to make that work, which meant buying more oil every time I wanted French fries. I also got tired of the smell of the oil permeating my apartment long after fries and oil were gone.

So home French fries became a rarity, especially after we got married. MT does not come from a frying family, decisively proven the year we invited my family for Thanksgiving dinner before we found out I had to work that day.

I had French fried sweet potatoes on my menu (I was in charge of the sides; she was in charge of the turkey), pre-cut them and asked MT to fry them, figuring I wouldn’t get home in time to do it myself. She overheated the oil and burnt them to cinders. (I love you anyway, hon).

On what MT describes as “that topsy-turvy Thanksgiving” I went to Larksville to cover a fire and got stuck — even after the night reporter relieved me, because firefighters had run a hose across the entrance to the parking lot where my car was. MT came to pick me up and, while I left my car temporarily in Larksville, she left what remained of the potato frying for my oldest brother, first to arrive at our house for dinner.

I recently caught an episode of America’s Test Kitchen that included these “thick-cut oven fries.” Coating the potatoes with a thickened cornstarch solution made me hesitate to try it, but the finished product looked great on the screen. This weekend we went for a walk at Nescopeck State Park, discussing dinner options afterward, and agreed to thaw and cook up four hamburgers in the freezer. Fries, of course, would be a traditional side, so I pulled out the recipe.

It calls for Yukon Gold potatoes because the thin skins don’t need to be peeled, but we had half a bag of Idaho spuds so I used them. As an experiment, I peeled one and left the skin on the other. It didn’t make much difference. The idea of cutting potatoes in “planks” instead of traditional wedges worked well for even cooking. I just did two potatoes cut into a total of 16 planks, with lots of corn starch mix left over.

Be attentive with the cornstarch. They say two to three minutes in the microwave, but I found less than two minutes made it a bit thick (you can add some water to thin it again). Bluntly, it’s not appetizing when you coat the potatoes. But there wasn’t a trace of corn starch taste in the end.

The double oiling of a rimmed baking sheet — first with a spray then with regular vegetable oil — also struck me as unconventional. The TV chefs said the spray helps hold the oil in place, so all potatoes get about the same amount. It certainly gave a deep-fried look with only three tablespoons of oil.

So if you want fries without the frying, consider these.

“Dobru chut!”

Thick Cut Oven Fries (America’s Test Kitchen)

Ingredients:

Yukon Gold potatoes (you’ll get about 8 fries per potato, depending on size)

3 tablespoons corn starch

Cooking spray

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

salt to taste.

Preheat oven to 425° and place rack in lowest position (this will assure browning of the bottoms of the potatoes).

Coat a rimmed baking sheet with the spray. Add the 3 tablespoons of vegetable oil and tilt to coat the entire sheet.

Cut the potatoes lengthwise in half (don’t peel them). Trim a little off the long ends of each half to create a bit of a flat surface, then slice them lengthwise into planks, about four per potato half.

Whisk 3 tablespoons corn starch into 3/4 cup water. Microwave for two or three minutes until thickened and whisk again (it should look a bit like frothy egg whites whisked to peak, or a bit like a pudding). Add potatoes to the corn starch mix, using your hands to make sure they are all coated.

Place coated planks onto baking sheet so they don’t touch each other. Cover with foil and bake for 12 minutes. Remove the foil, flip them, and return to the oven uncovered for 10 to 18 minutes, or until golden brown.

Put on paper towel and blot to remove any excess oil. Salt to taste and serve.

