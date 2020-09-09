Luzerne County holding outdoor ceremony Friday to observe anniversary of 9/11 terrorist attacks

September 9, 2020 Jennifer Andes News

Luzerne County will hold an outdoor ceremony Friday to observe the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, county Manager C. David Pedri announced.

The ceremony will start promptly at 8:46 a.m., which is the time the first plane hit the North Tower of the World Trade Center, Pedri said.

The event will run approximately 10 to 20 minutes and be held on the south lawn of the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre.

Attendees are asked to socially distance and wear face coverings or masks.