Judge OKs $3M death settlement between Mackey family, Luzerne County

SCRANTON — A federal judge has approved a $3 million settlement between Luzerne County and the family of county prison inmate Shaheen Mackey, who died in June 2018 after being restrained in the correctional facility.
The hearing took place Wednesday afternoon before U.S. Magistrate Judge Karoline Mehalchick, with the purpose of Mehalchick approving the proposed settlement between the county and Mackey’s family.
Attorneys Barry Dyller and Theron Solomon of the Dyller Law Firm represented the Mackey family, working alongside Rasheda Hammonds, sister of Mackey and administrator of his estate.
The $3 million was approved to be distributed between Mackey’s eight children, ranging in ages between 2 and 20 years old, with each receiving around $213,000. Additionally, 40% of the settlement, around $1.2 million, goes to the Dyller Law Firm.
A 41-year-old Berwick resident, Mackey died in June 2018 at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, two days after he was transported from the county prison in Wilkes-Barre. He had been incarcerated about five hours on a warrant related to a protection-from-abuse petition, officials have said.
A partial video of the incident that led to Mackey’s death was recently released by his family, showing Mackey in a restraint chair with a spit mask on his face. Prison guards could be heard on the tape repeatedly telling Mackey to “stop resisting,” but his family in the suit claimed Mackey was prone to seizures, and his alleged resistance was truly a misidentified seizure.
An epilepsy expert who reviewed the video recently told the Times Leader she clearly recognized signs Mackey was having a seizure and not receiving proper help.
Attorney Dyller said he is hopeful that the settlement brings some sort of closure to the family.
“It’s a substantial settlement and it’s been a very difficult road for the family,” he said. “There’s also sadness because, no matter what, nothing brings back Mr. Mackey.”
Luzerne County Council agreed to the settlement in June by a 10-0 vote, with Councilman Harry Haas absent. Most of the cost would be covered by the county’s insurance, officials have said. The county’s only payment would be a $50,000 insurance deductible.
The county District Attorney’s Office concluded in its own internal investigation there were no “criminal acts or wrongdoing by any of the officers involved.” DA Stefanie Salavantis recently reiterated that she stands by that conclusion.
An autopsy concluded Mackey suffered from severe coronary artery disease and that the “sudden, lengthy and violent outburst and subsequent episode led to heart failure,” prompting a ruling that the manner of death was natural causes, the office said in September 2018.
In a separate move, Luzerne County Council decided at a virtual meeting on Tuesday not to seek or launch further review of Mackey’s death. Lawmakers rejected creation of a county prison investigation committee, failed to pass a resolution asking county District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis to request a state Attorney General’s Office investigation into Mackey’s death, and declined even to vote on whether to hire Philadelphia law firm to do an outside review.
While Mackey’s eight children each receive a sizable chunk of money as part of the settlement, it was still an emotional day for his family members, who said that the money would not bring their father back.
Mackey’s eldest daughter, Tatiyanee Mackey, 20, was emotional but brief when speaking with reporters after the hearing, saying it was “unfair” that she and the other children were made to swear an oath that they understood that accepting the settlement meant they could not pursue any further legal action against the county.
“They didn’t raise their right hand and swear that they’re not gonna kill any more inmates,” she said.
Mackey’s eldest son, Shaheen Mackey Jr., 19, kept his comments brief.
“Black lives matter,” he said.
