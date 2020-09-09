Woman pleads guilty to child endangerment charges stemming from infant death

By Patrick Kernan [email protected]
State police allege several children were living in this residence at 48 Arch St., Newport Township, which was condemned due to uninhabitable conditions after a 6-month-old was found dead there earlier this year. A woman who was charged with counts of endangering the welfare of children in connection with the case has pleaded guilty.

WILKES-BARRE — A Glen Lyon woman who had been charged after a 6-month-old was found dead in a home deemed unfit for human habitation entered a guilty plea on the charges against her.

Charlene June Riera, 40, appeared before Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough on Wednesday, joined by public defender Brian C. Corcoran.

Riera had been charged with counts of endangering the welfare of children after Nora Riera, a 6-month-old, was found dead inside 48 Arch St., Glen Lyon, on Jan. 4.

An autopsy deemed that the infant died as the result of accidental asphyxiation due to mechanical compression, meaning some external force prevented breathing.

Riera had not been charged specifically in the infant’s death, but was rather charged as a result of the state of the home, as investigators found filth throughout the home, including a bird cage with two parrots and a chicken inside of it, an overturned litter box with feces on the floor, and numerous space heaters and no permanent source of heat.

Five children in the home were taken into protective custody, and several animals were removed from the house by the SPCA.

After Riera entered a guilty plea on Wednesday, for which Luzerne County Assistant District Attorney Angela Sperrazza said Riera could face up to seven years in prison, Vough set Riera’s sentencing for Nov. 10, allowing her to apply for both home confinement and involvement in the intermediate punishment program.

