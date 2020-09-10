Lost architecture tote bags distributed by Wilkes-Barré Preservation Society

September 9, 2020 Times Leader Local, News
By Roger DuPuis [email protected]
Gael Zafrany is seen with sons Avishai and Raviz at the Zebulon Butler House, where they came to pick up their tote bags from the Wilkes-Barré Preservation Society’s Wilkes-Barré Preservation Society campaign. Kevin Doughtery, who created a rendering of the Hotel Sterling for one of the bags, is a friend of the family, Gael Zafrany said. ‘I think it’s great,’ she said of the project. Roger DuPuis | Times Leader

<p>Linda Joseph and Tony Brooks of the Wilkes-Barré Preservation Society are seen at the historic Zebulon Butler House on Wednesday where donors who purchased tote bags emblazoned with lost local landmarks as part of a society’s #SaveItForLater fundraiser, came to pick up their totes.</p> <p>Roger DuPuis | Times Leader</p>

WILKES-BARRE — Stylish black tote bags bearing the likenesses of lost local structures are now finding their way into the hands of those who support historic preservation.

The Wilkes-Barré Preservation Society in July launched its #SaveItForLater campaign to raise money for the society’s work, including restoration of the 18th century Zebulon Butler House.

But the project also was intended to call attention to an upcoming plan to present a historic preservation ordinance for consideration by Wilkes-Barre City Council.

The series of five tote bags featuring images of lost buildings, drawn by local artists, have arrived and were being handed out to donors last Saturday and again on Wednesday at the Butler House, together with letters encouraging support for the proposed ordinance. The bags show the Hotel Sterling, Frank Clark Jeweler, the old JCC, Public Square canopies and the Flat Iron Hotel.

Society member Linda Joseph said the group sold close to 300 bags and expects the initiative to bring in about $2,300.

Society Director Tony Brooks also is a City Council member who has been leading the effort to enshrine historic preservation into local law. He said the proposed ordinance is expected to be introduced at the Oct. 8 Council meeting and head for a final vote on Oct. 22.

Brooks said the fundraiser will assist the society, which had to cancel two events this year amid the pandemic.

“We’re thankful to board member Collyn Hinchey for leading this initiative,” Brooks said.

Hinchey, a local interior designer, previously noted that the society partnered with Wilkes-Barre’s own AxelRad Screen Printing on production.

For more information on the society’s efforts, visit https://www.wbpreservation.org/.