Bags of household garbage dumped at Wilkes-Barre park

September 10, 2020 Jerome Lynott Local, News
By Jerry Lynott [email protected]
John Bryan, left, and Greg Griffin of the Wilkes-Barre Area Citizens Blight Committee Wednesday show Emily Caballero mail with names and addresses found in garbage bags dumped at Mayor Lee A. Namey Memorial Park on Hickory Street in Wilkes-Barre. The mail will be turned over to a city code enforcement officer to follow up with citations for scattering trash. Jerry Lynott | Times Leader

WILKES-BARRE — Garbage littered the city park Emily Caballero and her children visited last month and again this week.

The first time they cleaned up the mess they found on Aug. 22 at Mayor Lee A. Namey Memorial Park on Hickory Street.

Caballero of Wilkes-Barre said she thought about picking up the mess she found Tuesday.

“I was about to, but I messaged him,” Caballero said, referring to Greg Griffin of the Wilkes-Barre Area Citizens Blight Committee.

Griffin of Swoyersville and John Bryan of Wilkes-Barre Township drove to the park Wednesday and, as they’ve done in the past, rooted through the bags, finding several pieces of mail with names on them. One of them had the name and address of a woman from nearby Hutson Street. Another paper had the name and address of a person from Brooklyn, New York.

Griffin said the names will be turned over to a code enforcement officer to issue citations for scattering trash.

“He’ll even write citations to Brooklyn, New York,” Griffin said.

Caballero’s daughters Symphony, 7, and Serenity, 9, took to the swings while the adults cleaned up. The girls like the park because it’s not too busy and a friend of their mom’s lives nearby.

Caballero couldn’t fault the city for everything, saying the grass is cut now and then. “But they run over all the debris,” and don’t pick up the litter, she said.

As for the people who dumped the bags there, Caballero sounded a warning of a protective mother, “Our kids play here. Your kids probably play here too.”

Mayor George Brown said he was unaware of the condition of the park. “This is the first I heard of it,” he said when contacted by a reporter.

Brown said the city is doing the best it can with its resources and personnel. He advised residents to notify him or call City Hall to report problems. “Just call us and we’ll come pick it up,” he said.

