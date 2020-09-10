Three people stabbed in Hanover Township, one person in custody

DUPONT — Borough police charged a man from Wayne County on allegations from his ex-wife he posted pictures of their sex acts to a pornographic website.

Police in court records say the woman was notified of the pictures on the website from a childhood friend.

James Cartwright, 33, of Roosevelt Highway, Waymart, is charged with design or copy of obscene material, unlawful dissemination of intimate images and harassment. The charges were filed with District Judge Alexandra Kokura Kravitz in Pittston and mailed to Cartwright.

Police allege Cartwright sent pictures to the website without the woman’s permission. The website requires an account and caters to dominance, submission and fetishism.

The Times Leader is not disclosing the name of the website.

According to the criminal complaint:

A woman reported to Dupont police on Aug. 17 that her ex-husband, Cartwright, posted pornographic pictures of her on the pornographic website. She learned of the pictures when she was contacted on social media from a childhood friend asking if she was still married.

When she told her friend she was no longer married, the friend alerted her to the pictures on the pornographic website and sent screen shots to her, the complaint says.

She told police she allowed Cartwright to take pictures when they were married but never gave him permission to show anyone or post the pictures on any website. When they separated, she asked Cartwright to delete the pictures and he replied, “I will, I don’t want to look at them anyway,” according to the complaint.

The woman told police, according to the complaint, “She doesn’t know how he got some of the pictures because the angles that they were taken,” and would not be surprised if Cartwright had hidden cameras in their house.

Police in the complaint said they contacted Cartwright to get his statement and he failed to return several messages, and failed to appear for a court proceeding on a protection-from abuse application the woman filed against him.