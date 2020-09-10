Three people stabbed in Hanover Township, one person in custody

By Ed Lewis [email protected]

HANOVER TWP. — Township police detained one person after three people were found suffering from stab wounds late Wednesday night.

Police said two men and a woman were stabbed at a residence on Barr Lane. The victims were transported to a local hospital, police said.

One of the victims ran to a store in the area seeking help.

Police said the incident happened just after 10:30 p.m.

One person was detained and taken for a mental health evaluation.

Barr Lane is located between Lee Park Avenue and South Regent Street.