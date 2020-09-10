Jill Biden to hold virtual conversation with Crestwood today

September 10, 2020 William O'Boyle Local, News
Dr. Jill Biden

MOUNTAIN TOP — As part of her national “Back-to-School” tour, Dr. Jill Biden Thursday will participate in a virtual conversation with members of the Pennsylvania State Education Association (PSEA), students, and teachers from the Crestwood School District.

Dr. Biden is the wife of former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic candidate for president.

During the conversation, Dr. Biden will hear from students and school staff about the challenges of distance learning and returning to in-person learning.

The conversation will also highlight her husband’s plan to reopen schools safely.

