Martina McBride show rescheduled to Oct. 2, 2021 at Kirby Center

September 10, 2020 William O'Boyle Local, News

WILKES-BARRE — The Martina McBride concert that was scheduled for Sept. 18 at the F.M. Kirby Center, has been rescheduled for Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.

Current tickets will remain valid for the new show. Refunds are available at the customers point of purchase.

For more information, contact the Sundance Vacations Box Office at the F.M. Kirby Center at 570-826-1100, or at [email protected]

— Bill O’Boyle