SCRANTON — CNN will host a town hall with 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden next week, the network announced Thursday.

The town hall will take place on Sept. 17, at 8 p.m. ET in Scranton, and will be moderated by CNN’s Anderson Cooper. It will be Biden’s first prime time town hall since accepting the nomination.

The event, which will feature a socially-distanced live audience, will follow Pennsylvania’s guidance and regulations regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

The town hall will air on CNN, CNN en Español, CNN International and CNN Airport Network.

It will come less than seven weeks ahead of Election Day and as Biden and President Donald Trump enter the home stretch to Nov. 3.

According to the CNN news release, Biden continues to hold the lead in the race, and is up 52% to 42% over Trump among likely voters nationally, according to a recent CBS News/YouGov poll.

The race has barely budged, according to CNN’s Harry Enten, even after the Republican and Democratic conventions, protests and unrest over systemic racism and police brutality in cities across the nation, and as the US navigates its response to the coronavirus pandemic.

After the two political conventions in August, which were forced online because of the coronavirus pandemic, a recent CNN Poll conducted by SSRS showed Biden maintained his advantage over Trump. Among registered voters, 51% backed Biden, and 43% supported Trump.

Biden spent Labor Day in Pennsylvania and has been returning to the campaign trail after the coronavirus pandemic halted all in-person campaigning for an extended period of time.

On July 9, Biden was at McGregor Industries in Dunmore to reveal his plan for economic recovery. He also stopped by his boyhood home in Green Ridge.

His Republican opponent, President Donald Trump, was greeted by thousands of supporters in Old Forge on his way to Mariotti Building Products and a stop at Arcaro & Genell Pizza on Aug. 20.

In 2016, Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton did not make a campaign stop in Luzerne County, Trump soundly won the county by more than 26,000 votes en route to winning Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral votes.

Biden has not announced any plans to campaign in Luzerne County.

