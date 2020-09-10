Wyoming Valley Mall vomit suspect sought

September 10, 2020 Patrick Kernan Local, News

Police: Man threw up in H&M, wiped it on $860 worth of clothing

By Patrick Kernan [email protected]

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — A store at the Wyoming Valley Mall had nearly $1,000 worth of merchandise damaged on Wednesday after a man vomited in the store and wiped it on the clothes.

The incident occurred at the H&M location in the mall just shy of 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a post from township police on Facebook.

The post says that a man walked into the store, proceeded to get down on the floor and vomit before standing up and wiping the vomit on the clothing.

Police say the male then left the store and was last seen leaving the parking lot in a black Acura. The store told police that 42 items in total had to be discarded after the incident, causing a total of $860 in damages.

At this time, the identity of the male is still unknown, according to the Facebook post. Police say they will post surveillance photos once they receive them.