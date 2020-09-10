Fifth suspect in Scranton homicide arrested in Wilkes-Barre

September 10, 2020 Patrick Kernan Local, News
By Patrick Kernan [email protected]
Henry

Henry

WILKES-BARRE — A city teenager wanted in connection with a June homicide that occurred in Scranton was taken into custody in Wilkes-Barre on Thursday afternoon.

Scranton Police announced the arrest of Rashawn Henry, 17, saying that he was taken into custody with assistance from the Wilkes-Barre Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force. The announcement came via the Scranton Police Department’s Facebook page.

Henry, who has been charged with conspiracy to commit homicide and other related charges, was wanted in connection with the June 11 death of Rosemarie Mistler, 21, who published reports show was gunned down in Scranton’s West Side on June 11.

The 17-year-old will be transported back to Scranton, where he will be charged as an adult.

Henry is now the fifth suspect to be arrested in Mistler’s death, with Scranton Police previously arresting Jaylin Collins, 15, Latrell Holmes, 15, Londell Wright, 17, and Nasir Williams, 16. Williams was also arrested in Wilkes-Barre.

Reach Patrick Kernan at 570-991-6386 or on Twitter @PatKernan