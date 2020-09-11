Police: Hunlock Creek man sought sex from cop posing as teen

September 10, 2020 Patrick Kernan Local, News
By Patrick Kernan [email protected]
Ceppa

KINGSTON — A Hunlock Creek man is in custody after Kingston police say he attempted to meet up with a 15-year-old girl for sex, not knowing he was actually talking to a detective.

Gary Raymond Ceppa, 31, was locked up as of Thursday evening on charges of unlawful contact with a minor, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with minor, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and other related charges after Kingston police accused him of reaching out to a detective that was posing as a minor child online.

According to police, Ceppa first reached out to the “girl” on July 31 on an unspecified social media website, calling her “sexy” and saying “id eat u all up.”

When the detective posing as the girl said “she” was only 15, Ceppa allegedly responded by graphically saying he wanted to perform oral sex on her, before sending a photo of his genitalia.

Ceppa then allegedly sent numerous nude photos and saying various things that he wanted to do to the “girl,” occasionally saying he was “nervous” about getting in “trouble.”

Ceppa allegedly continued to have sexually explicit conversations with the “girl” throughout the month of August on and off.

He was taken into custody by Kingston Police on Thursday, and police say he agreed to speak to detectives without an attorney. Ceppa gave a recorded statement in which he allegedly admitted to having the conversation with who he believed to be a 15-year-old girl.

Ceppa was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge James J. Haggerty, who set bail for him at $200,000. He is locked up for lack of bail, according to court records. He will appear before Haggerty again for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 23.

Reach Patrick Kernan at 570-991-6386 or on Twitter @PatKernan