‘Diva’ event benefits Dress for Success

September 10, 2020 Patrick Kernan Local, News
Dress for Success held a drive-by grab bag event called ‘Drive Up, Diva!’ on Thursday evening, seen here. Patrick Kernan | Times Leader

Dress for Success held a drive-by grab bag event called ‘Drive Up, Diva!’ on Thursday evening, seen here.

Patrick Kernan | Times Leader

WILKES-BARRE — Dress for Success Luzerne County held a drive-by grab bag event called “Drive Up, Diva!” on Thursday evening, offering a grab bag of three brand new pieces and a surprise bonus piece.

The bags were sold between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m., and representatives for Dress for Success said more than 70 bags were sold in that time to support the agency’s mission.

Since Dress for Success Luzerne County became operational in December 2010, the program has reached 1,750 economically challenged women from the area by providing clothing, job interview support and workforce guidance.