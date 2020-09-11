Wilkes-Barre deficit certain, how much uncertain

WILKES-BARRE — It’s been no secret the city will end the year with a deficit and Mayor George Brown on Thursday acknowledged his estimate of between $4 million and $4.4 million was just that.
Brown updated city council and the public who attended or tuned into the council’s work session and regular meeting that was streamed online from the Innovation Center downtown.
The venue change was made to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act because the elevator to the council’s fourth-floor chambers at City Hall has been out of service for more than a month.
Had the novel coronavirus pandemic not occurred Brown said the $51.9 million balanced budget council approved would have produced a surplus.
“What do we have now? Folks, it’s up in the air,” Brown said.
He said he’s tasked his administration to find ways to generate more revenue and cut expenses, telling them “be very, very careful, use a sharp pen” and watch their spending.
“So folks, we’re doing everything we can, OK. But I don’t have final number for you. I have a projection. That’s all I can tell you,” Brown said.
Council provided some relief with approval of refinancing a $24 million bond deal at lower interest rate resulting in an immediate savings of $770,000.
It also supported amending the language of a separate $52 million bond refinancing deal from 2017 to allow funding left over from the Solomon Creek wall reconstruction project to be used for capital projects, including the construction of a new elevator and stairwell at City Hall.
The bond issue allocated $4.4 million for the Solomon Creek project, but roughly $1 million will be left over, city officials said.
“We couldn’t spend it without amending the ordinance,” added City Administrator Charlie McCormick.
Additional savings will be coming through a deal with vendors 8X8 and Loop Internet LLC for phone and internet service. McCormick estimated it will be $1,400 less than the approximate $4,300 the city is paying.
Money from the city’s Office of Economic and Community Development budget will pay for a new park on city-owned property on the corner of McCarragher and Grove streets. McCormick estimated it will cost between $42,000 and $43,000. The project will be awarded to the lowest responsible bidder.
The city is fulfilling the unkept promise made by HDC MidAtlantic that built the Heritage Point Apartments housing complex on Dana Street on the site of the former Wyoming Valley Hospital, Brown said.
Council also authorized the city to apply for two separate $3 million Multimodal Transportation Fund grants from the state Commonwealth Financing Authority for the Scott Street and Public Square streetscape projects. The projects include the installation of new sidewalks with ADA accessible curb cuts, new catch basins and street paving.
Whether it would cost the city anything remains to be seen, but property owner Jacob Morris asked council to take up his proposal to have the Christopher Columbus statue on Public Square renamed after another more worthy explorer, Amerigo Vespucci.
Morris, of Marshalls Creek who also is a head of the Harlem Historical Society, noted the statue has been vandalized in the wake of demonstrations locally against racial injustice and Black Lives Matter calls for police reform.
“So, I would like the council to establish a task force of local historians to vet what I’m saying,” Morris said in reference to his assertion that Columbus did not discover America and Vespucci is more deserving of a public monument.
There were no true contemporaneous likenesses of either man so the statue on Public Square doesn’t depict Columbus and no one would know the difference if a plaque was placed on it for Vespucci, Morris pointed out.
