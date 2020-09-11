Tragedy struck local troops 70 years ago today

Ceremony marking deadly 109th train wreck set for Sunday

This Times Leader front page from the evening of Sept. 11, 1950 shows how breaking news of the 109th Field Artillery wreck was reported to local readers on the day of the crash. Times Leader archives

In addition to its national significance, Sept. 11 also marks the anniversary for a tragedy that hit many Wyoming Valley families hard 70 years ago today.

On Sept. 11 1950, 33 members of the Wilkes-Barre-based 109th Field Artillery were killed and 278 people injured when a stalled troop train was rear-ended by a fast-moving Pennsylvania Railroad passenger train in Coshocton, Ohio.

The troops had been mobilized for service in the Korean War and were en-route to Camp Atterbury, Ind.

The 109th has scheduled a memorial ceremony for 3 p.m. this Sunday, Sept. 13.

— Roger DuPuis