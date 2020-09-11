Area 9/11 commemorations planned

September 11, 2020 Times Leader Local, News
By Bill OBoyle and Jennifer Learn-Andes [email protected]
Following are details on area events planned for today to commemorate the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Luzerne County

Luzerne County will hold an outdoor ceremony Friday to observe the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, county Manager C. David Pedri announced.

The ceremony will start promptly at 8:46 a.m., which is the time the first plane hit the North Tower of the World Trade Center, Pedri said.

The event will run approximately 10 to 20 minutes and be held on the south lawn of the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre.

Attendees are asked to socially distance and wear face coverings or masks.

Wilkes University

At 8:30 a.m. the Air Force ROTC Honor Guard will march from the area of Starbucks on South Main Street to the flagpole at Veterans Memorial Court in the center of campus said Executive Director of Communications and Graduate Marketing Gabrielle D’Amico.

The colors will be presented and there will be a moment of silence followed by a march back down the gateway.

At 3 p.m. at the same location (flagpoles at Veterans Memorial Court) a short program will be held with remarks from Wilkes University President Dr. Greg Cant. Masks will be required and distance will be encouraged.

Luzerne County Community College

For many years, the annual ceremony at Luzerne County Community College’s Walk of Honor at the LCCC Public Safety Training Institute has remembered those lost on Sept. 1, 2001, and their families.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, LCCC has made the difficult decision to cancel the Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony and brick dedication this year.

“The College has held this ceremony annually to remember and honor the innocent victims of the violent assaults on our country that occurred on Sept. 11, 2001,” said LCCC President Thomas Leary.

“The Walk of Honor was inspired by Phyllis Carlo who wanted to memorialize her son, Michael Scott Carlo, a New York City firefighter who lost his life on Sept. 11, 2001, at the World Trade Center. This fall, the memorial garden at the site is dedicated to the memory of Mrs. Carlo, who passed away in 2019.”

Leary is asking that all staff, faculty and students take the time to observe a moment of silence from their work and classroom areas on Friday at 11 a.m., to honor those who lost their lives.

LCCC will, however, add several names to the Walk of Honor. The honored are LCCC alumni, LCCC staff/family or friends of the college: Dr. Thomas F. O’Donnell, Jr.; Rick Ostopowicz, Ph.D.; Henrietta Kociban; Robert A. Panek; Eli Falchek; G and J; Don Dalquest; Gary W. Moses.