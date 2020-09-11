State police: Counselor assaulted by inmate at SCI-Dallas

September 11, 2020 Edward Lewis Blotter, Local, News
By Ed Lewis [email protected]

JACKSON TWP. — A female counselor was assaulted by an inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Dallas on Thursday, state police at Wyoming reported.

State police said the woman was walking to a break room with her lunch when she was assaulted by an inmate at about 10:45 a.m.

The inmate was observed on top of the defenseless victim repeatedly striking her in the face, state police said.

State police said a corrections officer pulled the inmate away from the victim.

The victim was transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center for serious injuries, state police said.

State police said the injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

The investigation is continuing and charges are expected to be filed.