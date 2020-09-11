Rep. Meuser with Trump today for ceremony at Flight 93 National Memorial

By Bill OBoyle
In this Associated Press file photo, a visitor pauses on the observation deck of the Flight 93 National Memorial Visitors Center in Shanksville. (AP File Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

WILKES-BARRE — U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser today will attend a ceremony with President Donald J. Trump at the Flight 93 National Memorial to commemorate the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and remember the lives lost.

The ceremony will begin today at 9:45 a.m.

The Flight 93 National Memorial closed at sunset on Thursday and will reopen Friday following the ceremony.

The ceremony will be a “Moment of Remembrance,” beginning at 9:45 a.m. with the name of each passenger and crew member to be read aloud with the ringing of the Bells of Remembrance.

According to the Biden campaign, Vice Oresident Joe Buden and his wife, Jill, will travel to New York City today to attend the 9/11 Memorial & Museum’s 19th anniversary commemoration ceremony.

In the afternoon, the Bidens will travel to Shanksville, Pennsylvania, to pay their respects to the victims of Flight 93.

Gov. Wolf orders

flags to half-staff

In remembrance of the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks and in honor of Patriot Day, Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered all United States and Commonwealth flags on the Capitol Complex and Commonwealth facilities throughout the state lowered to half-staff at sunrise today.

“On Patriot Day, we commemorate the lives lost during the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001,” said Gov. Wolf. “May their bravery and sacrifice remind us to value our communities and the bonds between every American, and to seek ways to serve one another.”

The United States Flag shall fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. The commonwealth flag has flown at half-staff since Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in honor of the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic and should continue to fly at half-staff until further notice.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.

