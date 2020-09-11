Man charged with providing firearm used in 2017 fatal shooting

HANOVER TWP. — State police at Wyoming and Luzerne County detectives charged a man with providing a firearm used in a fatal shooting during a kindergarten graduation party.
Investigators allege Basim Labeem Murdaugh, 39, gave Tremaine Divine Jamison, 30, a .40-caliber handgun that was used in the fatal shooting of Devone Brown, 29, on Mark Drive in the Marion Terrace apartment complex on May 31, 2017.
Jamison stands accused of killing Brown who were involved in an argument with several other adults after the son of Brown’s girlfriend was accused of punching Jamison’s son, according to court records.
Brown allegedly retrieved a knife from his residence after someone pulled a knife on him. Jamison returned with a handgun allegedly given to him by Murdaugh and fired a round that struck Brown in the head, court records say.
Investigators recovered a .40-caliber shell casing at the scene.
The shooting was allegedly recorded by several people on cell phones.
After the shooting, Murdaugh, Jamison and two women sped away in a vehicle, court records say.
Investigators found the two women at the Sherman Hills Apartment Complex.
Jamison was captured in Savannah, Ga., by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and the Savannah Police Department on June 28, 2018. He was held on unrelated charges at Rikers Island Correctional Facility in New York City before he was extradited to Luzerne County in February to face charges of criminal homicide and illegal possession of a firearm.
Murdaugh was arraigned Friday by District Judge Joseph Halesey in Hanover Township on a single count of illegal possession of a firearm. He was arraigned via video from the State Correctional Institution at Smithfield, Fayette County, where he is serving 21-to-42 months sentence on a drug trafficking conviction out of Hanover Township.
Halesey set Murdaugh’s bail at $125,000.