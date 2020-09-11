13 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Luzerne County; 1,008 statewide

September 11, 2020 William O'Boyle Local, News
By Bill OBoyle [email protected]

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Friday confirmed 13 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and no new deaths.

That brings Luzerne County’s total cases to 3,926; the death count remains at 189.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 2,262 cases and 214 deaths; Monroe County has 1,753 cases and 129 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed that there are 1,008 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 142,885. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Allegheny is reporting an increase of 100 cases and Centre is reporting an increase of 137 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between Sept. 4 and Sept. 10, is 151,264 with 5,106 positive cases. There were 30,855 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., Sept. 10, the most test results reported in one day to date. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,837 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 17 new deaths reported.

“We know that congregation, especially over holidays and in college and university settings, yields increased case counts. The mitigation efforts in place now are essential to flattening the curve and saving lives,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings, and telework will help keep our case counts low. Together, as Pennsylvanians, all of our efforts are designed to support our communities to ensure that cases of COVID-19 remain low.”

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 110 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 1,652,028 patients who have tested negative to date.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65-plus.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 21,759 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,727 cases among employees, for a total of 26,486 at 947 distinct facilities in 61 counties.

Out of our total deaths, 5,290 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 10,009 of our total cases are among health care workers.

