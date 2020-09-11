Photos released of alleged H&M hurler

September 11, 2020 Patrick Kernan Local, News
By Patrick Kernan [email protected]
Wilkes-Barre Township Police say this is the man who damaged hundreds of dollars of clothes by wiping vomit on them at the Wyoming Valley Mall’s H&M.

<p>Police say the man left the mall in this Acura.</p>

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Township police released surveillance footage of a man they said damaged hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise at H&M by getting vomit on it, and they said they are looking for information.

The incident occurred in the clothing store in the Wyoming Valley Mall on Wednesday afternoon, when police said a man walked into the store, got down on the floor, vomited, stood up and wiped the vomit on clothing.

Police say $860 worth of clothing was damaged.

The story caused a stir on social media on Thursday when township police first shared information about the incident, and on Friday police shared photos of the individual they say was involved.

The stills shared by police show a Black male in dark clothing and a light blue baseball cap. Police also shared an image of the black Acura they say the man left the mall in.

Wilkes-Barre Township Police are seeking information regarding the individual, and are asking anyone who recognizes him call Patrolman Jon Kaskey at 570-606-4832.

Reach Patrick Kernan at 570-991-6386 or on Twitter @PatKernan