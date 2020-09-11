Nutrition Corner: Store apples the right way

Apple season is here. They are now in many farm markets. There may be a few new varieties this year, take time to ask the grower what they taste like and the best way to enjoy them.
Knowing the different apple varieties can be a fun family activity. Have a family taste testing. At the store or farm market select a variety of apples. Next jot down the names of the apples and make a chart with each family member’s name across the top. Rinse apples and slice into small wedges for tasting. Ask everyone to taste a wedge and write down which they liked and why. Encourage all to use describing words like sweet, sour, tangy, butter, crunchy, etc.
Apples taste great when we first buy them. If not stored properly, they turn mealy and soft after a few weeks. Here are tips to keep your apples crisp and flavorful.
First, select firm apples free from bruises. Next, keep them cold in a refrigerator if possible. Apples ripen 8 to 10 times faster at room temperature.
Lastly, store apples in a separate sealed bag in the hydrator drawer of the refrigerator. Here is why.
Apples give off a naturally occurring hormone called ethylene gas. It is odorless, colorless and made by fruits and vegetable as they ripen. Ethylene gas is not harmful to humans. Most tree fruit such as apples and pears produce large amounts of ethylene.
Apples are one of the highest producers of ethylene, but they are also sensitive to the gas and can turn mealy or less crisp. It is best to store apples in the refrigerator in a separate sealed bag or drawer away from other produce. Some are lettuce, snap beans, carrots, parsnips, broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower and cucumbers.
Looking for some unusual ways to use apples? Make a spinach salad with sliced apples and raisins. Add apples slices when making pancakes by first adding slices apples to the skillet and then pouring the batter over the apples. Add chopped apples to your morning oatmeal. Sprinkle with cinnamon.
Remember; always wash apples in plain water before eating.
Here is an easy apple cake recipe which does not require a mixer. It has a secret ingredient, beans. Beans boost the protein and fiber in the cake. Enjoy!
Apple Spice Cake
1 cup sugar
2 teaspoons vanilla
1/4 cup canola oil
1 egg, beaten
1 (15 oz.) can pinto beans, drained & mashed
1 cup white whole wheat flour or half whole wheat and half white flour
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon allspice
1/2 teaspoon cloves
2 cups raw apples, unpeeled and diced
1 cup raisins
1/2 cup chopped nuts (optional)
Wash hands. Mix sugar, vanilla, and oil in a large mixing bowl. Add egg and beans to the mixture. Add flour and seasonings to the bowl. Mix well.
Add apple, raisins, and nuts. Mix. Pour mixture into a lightly nonfat sprayed 9”x13” pan. Bake at 375ºF for 45 minutes.
Makes 15 servings. Each serving is 170 calories, 3.5 g fat, 15 mg cholesterol, 240 mg sodium, 33 gram carbohydrate, 2 grams fiber.
Mary R. Ehret, M.S.,R.D.,L.D.N., is the Nutrition Links Supervisor in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe, Carbon, Schuylkill, Sullivan and Bradford Counties for the Penn State Extension.