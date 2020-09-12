Wolf calls for more funding for small businesses impacted by COVID-19

Wolf Toomey Boback

WILKES-BARRE — As small businesses continue to feel an economic impact of the COVID-19 public health crisis, Gov. Tom Wolf this week called on the General Assembly to provide additional funding to support these businesses.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is a public health crisis, but it is also an economic crisis. In order to help Pennsylvania’s economy recover from the effects of COVID-19, it is vital that we continue to support businesses in Pennsylvania, especially as so many have taken on additional work and costs to keep their employees and customers safe since reopening,” Wolf said. “Small businesses have been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 mitigation efforts and further support is needed to strengthen the economy, so I am calling on the General Assembly to approve additional funds to support our small businesses.”

As part of his fall legislative agenda, Wolf is calling on the General Assembly to provide an additional $225 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding in the form of forgivable loans and grants to small businesses in Pennsylvania through the COVID-19 Relief Statewide Small Business Assistance Program.

In addition, the governor is proposing $100 million in forgivable loans and grants for the hospitality, leisure and service industries, including restaurants and bars, salons, and barber shops.

The COVID-19 Relief Statewide Small Business Assistance funding was developed in partnership with state lawmakers and allocated through the state budget, which included $2.6 billion in federal stimulus funds through the CARES Act, of which $225 million was earmarked for relief for small businesses, including historically disadvantaged businesses. Thousands of businesses have qualified for this grant program, which continues to distribute funding.

“I am pleased that Gov. Wolf is dedicating millions of dollars to help our small businesses that have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said state Rep. Carol Hill-Evans, D-York. This funding, in the form of forgivable loans and grants, for the hospitality, leisure, and service industries, including restaurants and bars, salons, and barber shops, would provide working capital for the commonwealth’s small businesses who need it the most. Now, we as legislators must put aside political differences to quickly pass much needed legislation that will help keep our small businesses afloat.”

Sen. Toomey leads push to

ensure officers are protected

U.S. Senator Pat Toomey, R-Lehigh Valley, this week joined Sen. Thom Tillis, R-NC, and several of his colleagues in sending a letter to Attorney General William Barr concerning the recent rise in individuals willing to justify targeting law enforcement officers for harassment, assault, and deadly attacks.

“Over the past three months, our nation has been in the midst of a vital debate about the relationship between law enforcement and our communities,” wrote the Senators. “All of us agree that this is a crucial debate, which is why each of us supported Senator Tim Scott’s JUSTICE Act to provide for more accountability and transparency in law enforcement. But while we seek to support law enforcement, this debate has also exposed the radical voices of those who would “defund” our police departments.”

“The brave men and women in our law enforcement community are essential to public safety and stability. We know that you and the Justice Department are doing everything you can to protect the lives of law enforcement, and to prosecute violent offenders who assault and kill law enforcement officers,” the Senators continued. “However, given the attacks we are seeing against law enforcement officers, we believe it is time to consider whether your Department needs additional authorities, resources, and tools to combat this activity.”

State touts food programs

benefiting senior citizens

To support Hunger Action Month, Pennsylvania Department of Aging Secretary Robert Torres and department staff joined volunteers with the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank to pack food boxes to be distributed through the food bank’s two programs that benefit seniors.

“No vulnerable older adult should ever have to worry about missing a meal or resorting to cheaper, unhealthy foods because they seem like the only option,” Torres said. “Food insecurity results in poor health and higher risk of depression in aging adults, so we must ensure they are receiving nutritious foods to protect themselves from potentially life-threatening illnesses. The Department of Aging is always pleased to collaborate with the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank in support of its programs to help seniors maintain good health.”

The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank distributes food packages through the Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP), a monthly program of the United States Department of Agriculture. The packages are available to people aged 60 years and older who qualify based on their income level. The food bank also administers another program directly for seniors called ElderShare. This program is in addition to any other food assistance older adults may receive, but they cannot receive the CSFP.

September is recognized as Hunger Action Month when people are encouraged to spread the word about America’s hunger crisis and work with the nationwide network of food banks to fight hunger. The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank partners with more than 1,000 local agencies and programs, with 27 participating counties, and two food box programs that provide monthly, nutritious food to low-income seniors.

Rep. Meuser bill would

address addiction epidemic

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas, this week announced that H.R.-5572 — the Family Support Services for Addiction Act — has passed through the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

Meuser co-sponsored the bipartisan bill with U.S. Rep. David Trone, R-MD, and it now awaits a vote by the full vote by House of Representatives.

“Addiction is an epidemic that affects each of our communities,” Meuser said. “The Family Support Services for Addiction Act would fill an existing federal funding gap for community organizations that serve as a valuable asset to families of individuals struggling with substance abuse disorder. Their services help families navigate insurance coverage, explore treatment options and understand how best to help their loved one on the road to recovery. I want to thank Congressman Trone for his exceptional work on this important issue.”

“I came to Congress with a mission to get legislation passed that would seriously address the opioid crisis that took my nephew Ian’s life and is killing our family and friends on a daily basis,” said Congressman Trone. “Addiction is a disease that touches every community across America, and we need bold, united action to put an end to this senseless loss of life. I want to commend Chairman Frank Pallone for understanding the urgency of the opioid and addiction crisis in America and for working to make sure this bill moved successfully through the Energy and Commerce Committee.”

About the Family Support

Services for Addiction Act

The Family Support Services for Addiction Act (FSSAA) is a family and community-based approach to addiction treatment that works to address the deep-seated effects of the addiction crisis on families.

The FSSAA would establish a grant program for nonprofit family community organizations that provide support for families of individuals struggling with substance use disorder.

House committee advances

Rep. Boback’s 9/11 bill

The House Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee has unanimously passed legislation authored by state Rep. Karen Boback, R-Harveys Lake, that would recognize Sept. 11 of each year as September 11th Remembrance Day.

“On Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, our country suffered the worst ever attacks on our own citizens on our own soil. In a series of four coordinated strikes by the terrorist group al-Qaida, 2,997 people were killed and over 6,000 others were injured,” Boback said. “It is important that we never forget this day in our nation’s history and those who lost their lives as a result of the actions taken against us.”

House Bill 2100 would allow for a moment of silence in public schools at the beginning of the school day, as well as at the beginning of any public meetings being held throughout the Commonwealth every Sept. 11 in recognition of the tragic events the country experienced on that day in 2001.

“My generation vividly remembers that horrific day in our history. This legislation would create a teachable moment for generations to come,” Boback said.

The bill now goes to the full House for consideration.

