WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Saturday confirmed 15 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and no new deaths.

That brings Luzerne County’s total cases to 3,941; the death count remains at 189.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 2,301 cases and 214 deaths; Monroe County has 1,753 cases and 129 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed that there are 920 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 143,805. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

York County is reporting an increase of 129 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between Sept. 5 and Sept. 11, is 155,174 with 5,223 positive cases. There were 28,365 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., Sept. 11, the most test results reported in one day to date. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,862 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 25 new deaths reported.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 134 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 1,664,000 patients who have tested negative to date.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65-plus.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 21,844 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,742 cases among employees, for a total of 26,586 at 951 distinct facilities in 61 counties.

Out of our total deaths, 5,293 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 10,056 of our total cases are among health care workers.

