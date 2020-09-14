Ceremony honors victims, survivors of 1950 troop train crash

By Kevin Carroll
Representatives from the American Legion present a wreath honoring the victims of the 1950 train crash at a special ceremony held Sunday at the Kingston Armory. Kevin Carroll | Times Leader

<p>Wreaths and crosses positioned in front of a monument commemorating the 109th Field Artillery troops killed in an Ohio train crash on Sept. 11, 1950.</p> <p>Kevin Carroll | Times Leader</p>

<p>This Times Leader front page from the evening of Sept. 11, 1950 shows how breaking news of the 109th Field Artillery wreck was reported to local readers on the day of the crash.</p> <p>Times Leader archives</p>

<p>Stretching the length of the Lehigh Valley Railroad station platform on East Market Street, Wilkes-Barre, are weapons carriers with caskets of the 33 soldiers from the 109th Field Artillery killed in a train crash in Ohio. Picture posted in the Wilkes-Barre Record on Sept. 15, 1950.</p> <p>Times Leader archives</p>

KINGSTON — Seventy years after a horrific train crash claimed the lives of 33 members of Wilkes-Barre’s 109th Field Artillery, a group of soldiers and veterans brought the past, present and future together at a memorial service on Sunday at the Kingston Armory.

“It’s important that we continue to honor those we lost that day, and to make sure that our current troops continue to honor them and honor this country,” said Lieutenant Colonel Michael Tornambe after the ceremony.

Tornambe, the commander of the 109th Field Artillery Regiment, offered brief remarks during the ceremony, touching on the tragedy and pledging to keep honoring not just the victims of the train crash, but all those who have lost their lives in service to the country.

“This is our way of remembering the victims and bringing the past into the present, so that we never forget,” Tornambe said.

It was on Sept. 11, 1950 that a train carrying troops from the 109th Field Artillery, stopped on the tracks near Coshocton, Ohio, was struck from behind by a passenger train.

The crash killed 33 and wounded 278 troops. The train was carrying them to Camp Atterbury, Indiana to be mobilized for service in the Korean War.

Sunday’s ceremony began and ended in prayer from chaplain James Shea. Soldiers stood at attention for the national anthem, and veterans (including two survivors from the crash) sat on chairs set out on the lawn, or stood on the sidewalk to watch the proceedings.

Victims of the crash were honored and commemorated with a dog tag, placed by one of the troops around a cross, stuck in the ground in front of a monument paying tribute to the 33 lives that were lost in 1950.

Additional crosses were placed around the monument and adorned with dog tags to honor soldiers who gave their lives in war, serving in conflicts from the American Revolution all the way to Operation Iraqi Freedom.

The final dog tag was placed in honor of the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, 51 years to the day after the train crash in Ohio.

“I think for a lot of us here, Sept. 11, 2001 was when we realized why we get into this,” Tornambe said.

Decorated wreaths were presented in front of the monument as well, dedicated from various American Legion chapters and other outfits.

Kingston American Legion commander Rich Pries, a veteran of the Vietnam War, was one such presenter.

“Couldn’t ask for a nicer day,” Pries said before the ceremony. “I’m glad so many people are here.”

The turnout, according to Tornambe, was as good as it’s ever been.

“Everybody still knows everybody, and we all stay in touch even when we’re not here,” Tornambe said.

“We’re like a family.”