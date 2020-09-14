10 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in county; 1,258 statewide over 2 days

September 14, 2020 William O'Boyle Local, News
By Bill OBoyle [email protected]

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Monday confirmed 10 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and no new deaths.

That brings Luzerne County’s total cases to 3,951; the death count remains at 189.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 2,321 cases and 215 deaths; Monroe County has 1,759 cases and 129 deaths.

The Department of Health today confirmed that over the last two days, there were 1,258 new positive cases statewide — 638 on Sept. 13 and 620 on Sept. 14 — bringing the statewide total to 145,063. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Philadelphia cases are not included in today’s statewide total because of reporting delays by Philadelphia County. Two-day totals for Philadelphia County will be included in tomorrow’s data release.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between Sept. 7 and Sept. 13 is 158,712 with 5,127 positive cases. There were 20,221 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., Sept. 13. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There were no new deaths reported Sunday, Sept. 13, and 7 new deaths reported for Monday, Sept. 14, for a total of 7,869 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 144 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 1,684,609 patients who have tested negative to date.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65-plus.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 21,934 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,770 cases among employees, for a total of 26,704 at 953 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,297 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 10,117 of our total cases are among health care workers.

