Wilkes-Barre man accused of sexually abusing girl, 6

KINGSTON — Police arrested a man on Monday accused of two separate incidents of sexually abusing a 6-year-old child.

Albert Mitchell, 60, of Wilkes-Barre was taken into custody and arraigned on Monday after police say he held the child in his lap and rubbed her against himself on two separate occasions in Kingston and Edwardsville.

According to the police report:

Officers responded to a Kingston residence on Aug. 4 to look into a reported sexual abuse incident regarding a child.

The parents and grandmother of the victim told police that Mitchell had been abusing their child. The child’s father said that he noticed Mitchell had been paying the child special attention, and would often bring the child into his lap.

When the child’s father told her that Mitchell “wasn’t her boyfriend,” the child told him that Albert would push her back-and-forth on his lap.

The child’s grandmother told investigators that the child had mentioned another incident with Mitchell that took place in Edwardsville sometime in June. They were uncertain as to when exactly the incident in Kingston took place, only that it was sometime in 2020.

A forensic interviewer from the Children’s Advocacy Center in Wilkes-Barre spoke with the child on Aug. 11. The child confirmed the two separate incidents where Mitchell pulled her onto his lap, adding that Mitchell let her play on his phone.

Kingston police contacted Mitchell on Aug. 31 and asked him to come into headquarters for questioning. He complied, and provided officers with statements saying that the child sat on his lap, and he pushed her away on both occasions. He also claimed that another child also witnessed these incidents.

Mitchell was arraigned on Monday in front of Magisterial District Judge James Haggerty, where he was charged with indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, and corruption of minors.

He was unable to post $20,000 in bail and was remanded to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility to await his preliminary hearing, set for Sept. 23.