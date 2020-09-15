Police: Naked man stabbed two people

HANOVER TWP. — Township police charged a man they say stabbed two people before turning a knife on himself exposing his intestines.

Police alleged Sandy B. Parkhurst, 59, stabbed James Nahf and Maria Maslar inside 23 Barr Ln. on Sept. 9.

Nahf fled the residence and sought help in the area of Lee Park Avenue and Division Street while police found Maslar at the Barr Lane residence, according to court records.

After encountering a bloody Maslar at the front door, officers spotted a naked Parkhurst inside holding a knife covered in blood, court records say.

Police in court records say Parkhurst was covered in blood and his intestines were exposed from a self-inflicted stab wound.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to Lee Park Avenue and Division Street where they found Nahf bleeding from his abdomen at about 11:33 p.m. Nahf told officers he was stabbed at a residence on Barr Lane where officers found Maslar.

Maslar screamed, “He got me in the back,” and fell to the ground.

Officers spotted a naked Parkhurst running through the residence with a bloody knife in his hand, the complaint says.

Two officers entered the residence as Parkhurst ran up stairs to the second floor shouting, “Kill me mother (expletive),” and, “(Expletive) you guys,” according to the complaint.

Officers noticed Parkhurst sustained a stab wound to his abdomen that exposed his intestines. Parkhurst uttered, “I stabbed myself,” before stating, “No, they stabbed me,” the complaint says.

Police in the complaint said Parkhurst walked down the stairs and attempted to pull away from the two officers. An officer stunned Parkhurst with a Taser during the brief struggle.

Maslar told officers Parkhurst stabbed her and Nahf before Parkhurst stabbed himself, the complaint says.

Nahf was treated at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital for three stab wound to his abdomen, and Maslar was treated at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township for two stab wounds to her back. Parkhurst was treated at Geisinger Wyoming Valley.

Parkhurst was arraigned Monday night by District Judge Joseph Halesey in Hanover Township on two counts each of aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail.