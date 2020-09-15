Luzerne County announces coronavirus grant opportunity for small businesses, nonprofits

September 15, 2020 Jennifer Andes Local, News, Top Stories
By Jennifer Learn-Andes [email protected]
Luzerne County Manager C. David Pedri announces a coronavirus grant opportunity for small businesses and nonprofits outside the courthouse in Wilkes-Barre Tuesday. Jennifer Learn-Andes|Times Leader

Luzerne County Manager C. David Pedri announces a coronavirus grant opportunity for small businesses and nonprofits outside the courthouse in Wilkes-Barre Tuesday.

Jennifer Learn-Andes|Times Leader

Small businesses and nonprofit organizations negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic will soon have the chance to apply for Luzerne County’s relief funding, officials announced outside the county courthouse in Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday.

The county is allocating $11 million of its federal coronavirus funding to these outside entities — $8 million to businesses and $3 million for nonprofits.

An online application portal will be activated for two weeks, starting on Oct. 1. Officials stressed all applications will be judged based on the same stated criteria, with no cutoff advantage to those filing first.

The amounts awarded will depend on the volume of response because both pots of money will be equally divided based on the total number of qualified applicants, officials said.

To help applicants prepare, a link has been posted at www.luzernecounty.org explaining documentation that will be required during the two-week window.

Check back later for updates.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.