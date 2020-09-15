Hanover Township man, 54, latest snared in youth sex sting

September 15, 2020 Times Leader Local, News

Kingston Police: Suspect made explicit propositions to detective posing as 15-year-old

By Roger DuPuis [email protected]
KINGSTON — A Hanover Township man has become the latest in a string of individuals charged after allegedly seeking sex from a police officer posing as a 15-year-old on social media.

Robert Lynn Henkel Jr., 54, engaged in an explicit exchange with the fictional teen on social media Sunday night and again on Tuesday, according to an affidavit filed by Kingston Police and a Luzerne County detective.

And, as alleged in several other recent cases, Henkel allegedly expressed concern about being set up by police, but continued to seek sex from the fictitious teen anyway.

Henkel faces charges including unlawful contact with a minor, criminal solicitation to commit involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person under 16, criminal solicitation to commit aggravated indecent assault and statutory sexual assault.

According to the affidavit:

While on a social media app posing as a 15-year-old boy on Sunday evening, a Kingston Police detective received a message from a male with the screen name of “suck you now,” asking “how’s it going?”

A brief conversation there was carried onto another social media site between the detective and someone with the screen name Bobby Henkel, which police confirmed to be Henkel. He told the “teen” that he was 54 and lived in Hanover Township; the detective responded that he was 15.

“No problem bud,” Henkel wrote back, adding that he remembered being young and using fake IDs to get into clubs, and that “when I was your age I didn’t care for most guys my age either, nothing wrong with that.”

Henkel added that he had been with an underage boy for “some fun” in the past. The “teen” responded to ask, “ok, so then you’re OK with my age.”

“As long as you aren’t a cop or working with the cops,” police say Henkel responded.

Henkel then proceeded to tell the “teen” that the youth was good looking, making graphic suggestions about engaging in sexual activities with him.

The “teen” asked about having the underage male Henkel mentioned join them, to which Henkel responded “I’m cool with it,” going on to describe the sexual acts he would enjoy performing on the youths.

Henkel said he would pick the “teen” up, but it couldn’t be that night. The detective responded that he was happy they had met.

“Should be a good time when we are together,” Henkel responded. They exchanged phone numbers and agreed to text.

On Monday they had only a brief conversation, the affidavit states. On Tuesday, the text conversation resumed with Henkel saying he was working from home, and that he had been thinking about the “teen,” again offering explicit descriptions of the acts he wanted to perform on the youth.

“And just to ask again when I come get you I’m not going to be met with cops or anything to get busted, right? You see news stories all the time about an adult getting busted by getting together with someone much younger than them,” Henkel texted. The sex talk then continued.

Henkel was, as he feared, “busted” soon after.

He was taken into custody and interviewed at Kingston Police headquarters by the detective and and a detective from the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office.

Police said Henkel was advised of his rights, agreed to speak without an attorney present and provided a statement admitting to having sexually explicit conversations with what he thought was a boy and agreeing to meet for sex.

Henkel was arraigned in front of District Judge Matthew Christopher in Shickshinny with bail set at $250,000. He was committed to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility in lieu of bail, with a preliminary hearing set for Sept. 29 in Luzerne County Central Court.